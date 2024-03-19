Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,664.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 60,669.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00108359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00017001 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

