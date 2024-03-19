nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

