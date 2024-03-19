Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $224,250.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 107,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,615. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Nerdy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

