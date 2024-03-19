Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.51. The company had a trading volume of 566,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,563. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $627.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $562.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.88.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

