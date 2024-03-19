Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $608.00 and last traded at $613.59. Approximately 641,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,776,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.39.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

