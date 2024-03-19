NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTWK

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.01 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.