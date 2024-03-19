Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 127.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 176,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

