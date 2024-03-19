Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 332000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nevada Zinc Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Nevada Zinc Company Profile
Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.
