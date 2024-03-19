New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
