New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.