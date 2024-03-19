Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 87,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 713,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $629.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 574,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 997.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

