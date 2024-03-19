Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 428,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,700. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

