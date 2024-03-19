Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
