NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.