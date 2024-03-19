NIKE’s (NKE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.