Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 21,635,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 89,203,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after buying an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

