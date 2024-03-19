NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 40,039,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,200,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

