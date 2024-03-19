Niza Global (NIZA) Price Down 51.6% Over Last Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. Niza Global has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2.31 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00518578 USD and is down -32.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,271,821.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

