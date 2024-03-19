Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,104,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 4,562,134 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $17.06.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

