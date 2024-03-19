Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

Nortech Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.68. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

