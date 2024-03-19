North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 1.98% of Kellanova worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,850,858 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

