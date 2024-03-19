North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.35 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

