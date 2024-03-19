North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQD stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

