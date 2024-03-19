North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

