North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

