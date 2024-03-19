North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $183.65 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

