North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Kinect by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

