North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 19,585 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

