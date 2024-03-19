North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.35% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 260.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

