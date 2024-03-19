Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,285,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

