Northstar Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.