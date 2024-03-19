Northstar Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.18 and a fifty-two week high of $337.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.