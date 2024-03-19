Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.