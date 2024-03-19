Northstar Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 565,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

