Northstar Group Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

