Northstar Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

