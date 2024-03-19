Northstar Group Inc. Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,450.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,438.13 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,569.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,293.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

