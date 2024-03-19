Northstar Group Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

NYSE:BA opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

