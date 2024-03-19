Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

