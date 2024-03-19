Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $78.86 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and $3.30 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 594,789,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 594,789,678 with 587,695,372 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.14750458 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,643,037.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

