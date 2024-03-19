NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $852.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average is $550.46. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

