Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71.41 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $885.66 million and approximately $71.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.30 or 0.05178505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00092496 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13259174 USD and is down -12.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $56,704,392.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.