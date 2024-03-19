Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.26 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.11.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oatly Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTLY opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.71.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.