Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.27. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.