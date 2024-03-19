Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

