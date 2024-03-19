OLIO Financial Planning Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.66. 15,981,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,624,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

