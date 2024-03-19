OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $6.98 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s current price.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.64. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

