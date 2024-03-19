ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 356,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

