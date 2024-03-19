Oppenheimer Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

