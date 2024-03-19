Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

