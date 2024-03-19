ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.15

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 7946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

